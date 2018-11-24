Trump Says CIA did not Blame Saudi bin Salman

US President Donald Trump has said the CIA did not conclude that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Ariana News Agency- US officials have reportedly said that such an operation would have needed the prince’s approval. But Saudi Arabia maintains it was a “rogue operation”.

“They didn’t conclude,” Mr Trump said when asked about the CIA’s reported evaluation by reporters in Florida.

His comments on Thursday came as the Saudi crown prince began a regional tour of the Middle East, starting with the United Arab Emirates – his first official trip abroad since Khashoggi was killed.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, tweeted to say the UAE “will always be a loving and supportive home for our brothers in Saudi Arabia”.

The Saudi crown prince is also expected to participate in a G20 meeting of world leaders in Buenos Aires at the end of the month that will be attended by leaders from the US, Turkey and a number of European countries.

What has Trump said about the CIA report?

“They have feelings certain ways. I have the report, they have not concluded, I don’t know if anyone’s going to be able to conclude the crown prince did it,” Mr Trump told reporters in Florida.

“But whether he did or whether he didn’t, he denies it vehemently. His father denies it, the king, vehemently,” he added.

What have the Saudis said?

Saudi Arabia says claims that the crown prince may have ordered the Khashoggi killing are false and maintains that he knew nothing about it.

The Gulf kingdom’s public prosecutor has said Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate as a result of a “rogue operation” on the orders of an intelligence officer.